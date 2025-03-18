While Trump and Putin are discussing the nuances of peace in Ukraine, there are suggestions on the possible provisions of the agreement, including control and recognition of the disputed territories.

Kiev no longer hides its intentions to gain back control of the Zaporozhie Nuclear Power Plant. The New York Times wrote that together with the L/DPR, Zaporozhie and Kherson, Kiev is afraid of losing control of Odessa. On the other hand, The Independent wrote that Kiev is ready to give away the lost territories along the front line, without recognizing them as Russian. Some media suppose that Washington may agree to recognize the Crimean peninsula as a part of Russia. So far, no reports correspond to Russian interest in securing its territory and fulfilling the goals of the Special Military Operation.

The longer negotiations continue, more comments and rumors are being spread; while hostilities continue on the battlefields. Kiev loses no hope to improve its position at the negotiation table.

After its strategic defeat in the Russian Kursk region, the Ukrainian military attempted new assaults on Russian territory. On March 18th, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted an attack across the border near Grafovka in the Belgorod region. Ukrainian forces included 3 assault groups supported by tanks and engineering equipment. They were warmly welcomed by the Russian military and destroyed by artillery and airstrikes. According to preliminary estimations, the Ukrainian army lost about four armored vehicles, three tanks and about 20 servicemen killed and wounded.

The assault was accompanied by massive drone strikes in the Belgorod region, where 41 UAVs were destroyed during the night. At least three civilians were heavily wounded, and exclusively civilian infrastructure suffered damage.

As expected, Kiev denies any failed operations on Russian territory, blaming Russian propaganda. Massive drone strikes and the operation of Ukrainian demining forces indicate the continuation of Ukrainian attacks. However, the scattered Ukrainian army is unlikely to launch any new large-scale operations. Given the general crisis at the front, Kiev is looking for at least some tactical victories to achieve some benefits in the media.

Mirrored - South Front





