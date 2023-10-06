A MESSAGE TO THE STRONG WOMEN I OFFENDED!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ladies, when I make general statements about our very average and very general society becoming a very horrible society, it is not an attack on women. Many of you were offended by what I had to say and about a hundred of you stopped following me because of what I said.
I'm not going to apologize for anything, but I am going to say that if there are really strong and independent women out there, you need not be offended by the fact that I'm calling bitches, bitches. Because I will on the other side of the coin call strong independent women, amazing, necessary and certainly those I would like to be spending my time with!
www.FreedomReport.ca
#relationshipquotes #loveyourself #single #soulmate #divorce #truelove #memes #heart #girlfriend #together #datingadvice #anxiety #couplesgoals #lovers #friends