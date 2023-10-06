BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A MESSAGE TO THE STRONG WOMEN I OFFENDED!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
22 views • 10/06/2023

Ladies, when I make general statements about our very average and very general society becoming a very horrible society, it is not an attack on women. Many of you were offended by what I had to say and about a hundred of you stopped following me because of what I said.

I'm not going to apologize for anything, but I am going to say that if there are really strong and independent women out there, you need not be offended by the fact that I'm calling bitches, bitches. Because I will on the other side of the coin call strong independent women, amazing, necessary and certainly those I would like to be spending my time with!

www.FreedomReport.ca

