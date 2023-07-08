© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2lhec9eca2
#中共罪行
1，中共建国以来杀害了近5亿中国人；
2，中国人民的财富对比中共只占5%；
3，中共在 #释放新冠病毒，被定义种族屠杀时，等于宣布死刑，只是等待以何种方式，何时执行
1，The CCP has killed nearly half a billion Chinese since its founding;
2, The wealth of the Chinese people is only 5% compared to the CCP;
3, when the CCP releases the COVID virus, which is defined as genocide, it is tantamount to announcing a death sentence, and it is just waiting for how and when to execute it