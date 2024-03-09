A concentration of M901 launchers and AN/MPQ-53A radar of the Patriot PAC-1/2 SAM system was successfully hit by an operational-tactical quasi-ballistic missile 9M723-1 of the Iskander-M complex near Krasnoarmeisk. It is likely that it was the enemy SAM crew which has destroyed several of our Su-35S and Su-34s in the Donetsk area over the course of the year, that was put out of action.

adding...

Well, I will state the obvious here:

A lot of these videos, destruction of Patriots, S-300, NASAMS, HIMARS etc.

They are "old" videos from up 6 months ago. For example in the famous HIMARS video, the launcher is surrounded by yellow wheat fields, i.e. it was destroyed by summer.

It is no secret that Russia, especially the MoD does not show or shows very little of what it records, from destruction of important systems to simple drones blowing up in the face of soldiers ...

Do you think that there are not as many or more videos of the most disgusting characteristics, with Ukrainian soldiers cut in half, as the Ukrainians strive to show and spread to the four winds?

Yes, there are, and many more.

The MoD simply does not show anything, in the same way that they hardly communicate anything when bad things happen (like destruction of ships).

Elections are near in Russia, and now all these films are coming out ...

Russian planes have been operating for months as if Ukrainian air defence did not exist, so it is not difficult to imagine the chronological order of these events ...



