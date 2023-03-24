BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Silver to Gold Historical Ratio - Why Silver is a Better Investment Than Gold
DaveKettner
03/24/2023

https://davekettner.com/greatresetvideo In this video, I share how historically the price of silver has been much closer to the price of gold than we are currently seeing. This is based on ancient history and modern history which shows us that we have much more room for the price of silver to increase as compared to the dollar let alone all that is going on in our current world including banking issues and rising inflation. If you would like to protect yourselves, family and friends, please check out my link to the video on the great reset above or create a free Liberty Dollar account now here: https://davekettner.com/ldfafreeaccount


 Here are the links to the resources that I shared in this video:

- Link to Historical Gold to Silver Ratio Long Term and Now: https://sdbullion.com/blog/historical-gold-silver-ratio-long-term-and-now

- Link to Silver Price History: https://silverprice.org/silver-price-history.html

- Link to Current Silver Price: https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/future/si00
- Link to Current Gold Price: https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/future/gc00
- Link to the Great Reset Video: https://davekettner.com/greatresetvideo
- Link to sign up for a free account with Liberty Dollar: https://davekettner.com/ldfafreeaccount


 Enjoy!

Follow Dave Kettner here:
http://www.davekettner.com

Keywords
dave kettnerliberty dollarhistorical value of silversilver vs goldsilver as an investmenthistorical value of goldwhy silver is better than goldhistory of silver
