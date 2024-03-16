Lost in Translation: Ancient Hebrew Bible Secrets Revealed! - Conspiracy Conversations (EP #32) with David Whited + Andrew Hoy

Watch every Saturday at 2:00 pm CST for a new edition of Conspiracy Conversations as David and a guest engage in a deep dive discussion on well-known conspiracies and mysteries.









Did you know that the ancient Exodus Tabernacle or "dwelling place' of God has recently been rediscovered? Did you know that the Exodus Tabernacle was a round and majestic yurt-like structure, towering 6 stores above the ground, instead of a peculiar and crude rectangular structure, as traditionally assumed? Project 314 was chartered to reveal these ancient secrets of the holy Hebrew house of worship and to advance public knowledge of the design that has been "lost in translation" for thousands of years - along with untold layers of typology.









