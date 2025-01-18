© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here's Freeland seven months ago trying to convince you that the carbon tax makes you richer.❎
Ultra-Globalist Chrystia Freeland Is Running To Lead Canadian Liberals After Trudeau Resignation – MSM Is Helping to Cover-up Her Ukrainian Nazi Roots
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/ultra-globalist-chrystia-freeland-is-running-lead-canadian/