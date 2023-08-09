BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CBDC: Financial Armageddon
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
222 views • 08/09/2023

The Next Step When This Breaks Bad

* The dollar is fiat currency, not money.

* The U.S. has $32T in [unpayable] national debt — and interest expense is about to surpass $1T.

* Best case scenario: the debt bomb will grow to $47T by 2033.

* Historically, gubments have hyperinflated their way out of this problem.

* Central Bank Digital Currency [FedNow] will be the end of freedom as we know it.


Central Bank Digital Currencies

* The Bank for International Settlements recently published a report called Blueprint For The Future Monetary System, which proposes that a Central Bank Digital Currency will serve as the new reserve currency.

* It calls for the digital confiscation of all physical property by assigning every real-world item its own unique digital token, which will contain rules on how each item can and cannot be used — so that each person can be controlled and conditioned directly by the banksters.

* Got bullion?


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 9 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v35xuo6-cocaine-dirty-money-and-the-bidens-ep.-2063-08092023.html

Keywords
gun controlfiat currencyfederal reservedan bonginotyrannygun bangun confiscationusurygun registryinflationenslavementgun grabcashless societybanksterdigital currencycentral bankbanking cartelpurchasing powercbdcdevaluationbidenflationbidenomicsfednowmoney changersovereign default
