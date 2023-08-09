CBDC: Financial Armageddon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Next Step When This Breaks Bad
* The dollar is fiat currency, not money.
* The U.S. has $32T in [unpayable] national debt — and interest expense is about to surpass $1T.
* Best case scenario: the debt bomb will grow to $47T by 2033.
* Historically, gubments have hyperinflated their way out of this problem.
* Central Bank Digital Currency [FedNow] will be the end of freedom as we know it.
Central Bank Digital Currencies
* The Bank for International Settlements recently published a report called Blueprint For The Future Monetary System, which proposes that a Central Bank Digital Currency will serve as the new reserve currency.
* It calls for the digital confiscation of all physical property by assigning every real-world item its own unique digital token, which will contain rules on how each item can and cannot be used — so that each person can be controlled and conditioned directly by the banksters.
* Got bullion?
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 9 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v35xuo6-cocaine-dirty-money-and-the-bidens-ep.-2063-08092023.html