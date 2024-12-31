SavagedUnfiltered S6E622 Early Days of ESPN with Original Executive Producer, Peter Fox

Got Call from #SAVAGED (of #SavagedUnfiltered which I cohost often as #JOKEsterJOE) & appears I've #UPSET folks @ ESPN (this episode)?!?!

#PeterFox on (ep attached did my Sidekick Job inserting another #LamePun - "Why would #ESPN have #AntiVirus Program on #Sports #TV?" (#McAfee ref)

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-savaged-unfiltered-show-102268347/episode/s6e622-the-early-days-of-espn-253330668/









Had zero to do w/ Mr. Fox per se (other than his Founding ESPN, Pat does appear on that Network now, etc., no connection beyond that). Maybe I should have went with other Jokes I did not use? Like...

* Is he Megan Fox's grandpa and could he hook me up with a Blind Date with her in the future?!?!?

* some also lame connection Joke of him with FOXNEWS???

* a Homer Joke (The Simpsons, FOX Network)????

LOL

or am I just losing more folks with these even lamer Jokes with only connection with him and his last name?!?! LOL





These are just Jokes folks, we gotta lighten-up. :) What is there to get "UPSET" about here?!?!? Really, anyone able to answer that for me - am I missing something?!?!?









This has ZERO to do with John's Life/Strangeness/Conspiracies*, just about the AntiVirus company with his name still and the PAT MCAFEE (no relation) SHOW on ESPN people miss the Joke.

I am a former IT guy, and again as #JOKEsterJOE just cannot pass any pun no matter how lame (and even in case like this where I knew the Joke would fly over many peoples' heads).





* or did I somehow imply a NEW CONSPIRACY (connection betw. John/Pat) somehow for those who DO GET THE JOKE but just not responded?!?!? LOL









Love Ya all.... Take Care.... God Bless...



