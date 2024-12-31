SavagedUnfiltered S6E622 Early Days of ESPN with Original Executive Producer, Peter Fox

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Got Call from #SAVAGED (of #SavagedUnfiltered which I cohost often as #JOKEsterJOE) & appears I've #UPSET folks @ ESPN (this episode)?!?!
#PeterFox on (ep attached did my Sidekick Job inserting another #LamePun - "Why would #ESPN have #AntiVirus Program on #Sports #TV?" (#McAfee ref)
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-savaged-unfiltered-show-102268347/episode/s6e622-the-early-days-of-espn-253330668/
Had zero to do w/ Mr. Fox per se (other than his Founding ESPN, Pat does appear on that Network now, etc., no connection beyond that). Maybe I should have went with other Jokes I did not use? Like...
* Is he Megan Fox's grandpa and could he hook me up with a Blind Date with her in the future?!?!?
* some also lame connection Joke of him with FOXNEWS???
* a Homer Joke (The Simpsons, FOX Network)????
LOL
or am I just losing more folks with these even lamer Jokes with only connection with him and his last name?!?! LOL
These are just Jokes folks, we gotta lighten-up. :) What is there to get "UPSET" about here?!?!? Really, anyone able to answer that for me - am I missing something?!?!?
This has ZERO to do with John's Life/Strangeness/Conspiracies*, just about the AntiVirus company with his name still and the PAT MCAFEE (no relation) SHOW on ESPN people miss the Joke.
I am a former IT guy, and again as #JOKEsterJOE just cannot pass any pun no matter how lame (and even in case like this where I knew the Joke would fly over many peoples' heads).
* or did I somehow imply a NEW CONSPIRACY (connection betw. John/Pat) somehow for those who DO GET THE JOKE but just not responded?!?!? LOL
Love Ya all.... Take Care.... God Bless...