BrightLearn - The Indoctrinated Brain: How to Successfully Fend Off the Global Attack on Your Mental Freedom by Dr. Michael Nehls
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
582 views • 6 months ago

Dr. Michael Nehls' book "The Indoctrinated Brain: How to Successfully Fend Off the Global Attack on Your Mental Freedom" explores the idea that the COVID-19 pandemic might be part of a broader, orchestrated plan known as "The Great Reset," which seeks to reshape society and curtail freedoms. The book delves into how fear has been used to manipulate public opinion, accelerate the adoption of digital technologies and surveillance systems, and weaken psychological resilience. It also discusses the potential unintended consequences of mRNA vaccines, such as cognitive issues and neurodegenerative diseases, and the concept of "mass formation psychosis," which describes how a climate of fear and anxiety can make people more susceptible to manipulation. The author argues that wealthy elites, or technocrats, are using the pandemic as a catalyst to advance their agenda of a new world order, where individuality is suppressed and conformity is enforced. However, the book also emphasizes the importance of questioning narratives, seeking alternative information, and recognizing the strength of the human spirit in order to resist attempts to control our minds and shape a future that values individuality and genuine human connection.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

