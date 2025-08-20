Haven't seen anything from Tibet lately, so posting. Possible Chinese propaganda, they're too happy?. ; )

Description as found:

President Xi Jinping visited Tibet for the second time since taking office.

This is a historic moment highlighting the region’s development, stability, and integration with the broader goals of national rejuvenation. President Xi Jinping visited Tibet for the second time since taking office.

This is a historic moment highlighting the region’s development, stability, and integration with the broader goals of national rejuvenation.