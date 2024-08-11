Lancet strikes on Ukrainian armored vehicles from the same column in the Sudzhansky district where the T-64BV was previously destroyed .

The first hit only damaged the armored vehicle, but the second Lancet completely burned the target to the ground. The second armored vehicle was also damaged by another drone.

"Lancets" destroyed three AFU armored vehicles at once in the border area of the Kursk region — the moment of impact was shown by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Ukrainian units in the Kursk region appear unable to defend themselves from Lancets and are constantly sitting under Orlans.

The losses are beginning to mount and the AFU continues to push into heavy Russian resistance.



