⚡️ SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Ground-Attack and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Masyutovka, Timkovka, Krasnoye Pervoye, and Novomlynsk (Kharkov region).

◽️ One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ More than 45 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station have been destroyed during the day.

💥 An ammunition depot of the 92nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical Aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the enemy close to Yampolovka, Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic). Up to 60 Ukrainian troops, three armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two D-30 howitzers, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

💥 In Donetsk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, units, and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have eliminated more than 260 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two D-30 howitzers during the day. An ammunition depot of the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on AFU units close Nvomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malaya Tokmachka, Marfopol, and Komsomolskoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ The enemy losses in these directions amounted to up to 120 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, one armored fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, one Polish-made Krab two Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, one D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-37 counter mortar radar.

💥 In addition, two ammunition depots of the 79th Air Assault Brigade and 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been hit close to Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥 In Kherson direction, Russian troops have neutralized up to 10 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one D-30 howitzer, and two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers during the day.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 82 AFU artillery units, manpower, and hardware in 96 areas during the day.

◽️ Command posts of the 24th and 54th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were eliminated close to Verkhnekamenskoye and Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Air defense forces have shot down two Storm Shadow, 19 HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and two HARM anti-radiation missile during the day.

💥 In addition, 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of Zatishnoye, Kremennaya, and Chernopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kremenets, Yasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Pologi, and Removka (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry



