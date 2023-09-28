BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ukrainian SS In Britain - Postwar SS-Galizien Division Refugees
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
2
147 views • 09/28/2023

The largely unknown story of the first Ukrainian refugees in Britain - an entire SS division composed largely of Ukrainians who arrived in 1947, with many later emigrating to Canada - the 14th SS Galizien. Why did the British Government permit them to settle, and why are they today considered national heroes in Ukraine?

Dr. Mark Felton FRHistS, FRSA, is a well-known British historian, the author of 22 non-fiction books, including bestsellers 'Zero Night' and 'Castle of the Eagles', both currently being developed into movies in Hollywood. In addition to writing, Mark also appears regularly in television documentaries around the world, including on The History Channel, Netflix, National Geographic, Quest, American Heroes Channel and RMC Decouverte. His books have formed the background to several TV and radio documentaries.

Mirrored - Mark Felton Productions

britainukrainian ssss-galizien divisionpostwar refugees
