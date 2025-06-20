The Dilemma...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are we able to shift all of humanity? I know many individuals who don't believe in themselves or others, and are we going to create a shift with this mindset? It may take a lot more than merely knowing the problems and the solutions, even if they currently are not known (permaculture, voluntaryism, statism). What do you think?
Note: I do not consider protest or filing paperwork a certain way as strong methods for change either. For more detail on these reasons, consider my book Slavery Gone For Good: Black Book Edition.
Top Videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA
5-Acre Education Project In Tampa Florida: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeFx0-2jdnA
Health Revealed (Huge Project on Untold Psychology): https://www.youtube.com/@Health-Revealed
The Two Solutions of the Future, Permaculture and Voluntaryism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TcwONlefic
Event With Over 50 Speakers & 100s of Resources: https://nita.one/summit
All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
#worldhealing #solution #rootproblem #motivation #knowledge #life #lifestyle #consciousness #globalissues #positivechange