BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Best WIRED NOT-WIFI 2.5 10GBE - ROUTER QNAP QHora-322 Unboxing Review ASUS AX6000 #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
21 views • 12 months ago

QNAP QHora QHora-22 Ethernet NOT-Wireless NON-Wifi Router

https://amzn.to/3O5R2AV

https://www.qnap.com/en-us/product/qhora-322


vs Previous


ASUS AX6000 WiFi 6 Gaming Router (RT-AX89X) - Dual Band 12-Stream Gigabit Wireless Internet Router, Dual 10G Ports, Gaming & Streaming, AiMesh Compatible, Included Lifetime Internet Security

https://amzn.to/3VWLbQv


Tongbao TES-593 EMF Meter Triaxial Data Logger 100% Original Taiwan Electrosmog Tester Meter TES593

https://amzn.to/3I8gB0m


QNAP 12-Port 10GbE Managed Network Switch (QSW-IM1200-8C-US). Industrial-Grade Fanless, Layer 2, Web Management

https://amzn.to/3MmqHgN


MikroTik 9-Port Desktop Switch, 1 Gigabit Ethernet Port, 8 SFP+ 10Gbps Ports (CRS309-1G-8S+IN)

https://amzn.to/42yCRJ0


MikroTik 5-Port Desktop Switch, 1 Gigabit Ethernet Port, 4 SFP+ 10Gbps Ports (CRS305-1G-4S+IN)

https://amzn.to/3VZkXg8


-- CABLES AND NETWORKING


FOR FIBER Cables

https://fibercablesdirect.com


FiberCablesDirect - 10M OM4 LC LC Fiber Patch Cable | Armored 100Gb LSZH Duplex 50/125 LC to LC Multimode Jumper 10 Meter (32.8ft) | Length Options: 0.5M-300M | 10/40/100g qsfp+ 100gbase lc-lc mm ofnr

https://amzn.to/3Mn3Ph5


These cables need Transceivers though:


10GBase-SR SFP+ Transceiver, 10G 850nm MMF, up to 300 Meters, Compatible with Cisco SFP-10G-SR, Meraki MA-SFP-10GB-SR, Ubiquiti UniFi UF-MM-10G, Fortinet, Mikrotik, Netgear, D-Link, Supermicro, TP-Link and More.

https://amzn.to/44TiPuu


Or Direct Attach One:


Cable Matters 10GBASE-CU Passive Direct Attach Copper Twinax SFP Cable (SFP+ Cable) Compatible with Cisco, Ubiquiti, Huawei, Netgear, & Supermicro Devices 5m

https://amzn.to/42T1Pm2


10Gb SFP+ RJ45 Transceiver, 10Gbase-T SFP+ Ethernet Module Support 10G/5G/2.5G/1.25G, Compatible with Cisco SFP-10G-T-S, Ubiquiti UF-RJ45-10G, UniFi, Meraki,MikroTik,Supermicro and More, 30m

https://amzn.to/3O6HLZt -

THIS ADAPTS SFP+ PORT INTO RJ45


--- USB NETWORKING ADAPTERS


Sonnet Solo 10G Thunderbolt 3 to SFP+ 10 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter (SFP+ [SR] Included)

https://amzn.to/44TIfbj


SABRENT Thunderbolt 3 to 10 Gbps RJ-45 Ethernet Adapter (TH-S3EA)

https://amzn.to/41yaU2E


TRENDnet USB-C 3.1 to 5GBASE-T Ethernet Adapter, 2.5GBASE-T RJ-45, Integrated 12.6cm (4.9 in) USB Type C Cable, Compatible with Cat5e Or Better Cabling, Windows Compatible, Black, TUC-ET5G

https://amzn.to/42v6QSf


QNAP USB 3.0 Type-C to 5GbE Adapter (QNA-UC5G1T) by QNAP

https://amzn.to/3Mm8T5h


SABRENT USB Type-A or Type-C to 5-Gigabit Ethernet Adapter [10/100/1000/2500/5000 Mbps] (NT-SS5G)

https://amzn.to/3O653yr


--- NAS SECTION


QNAP TS-i410X-8G-US 4 Bay High-Speed fanless Industrial NAS with dual-10GBe, Intel Atom CPU, 8GB DDR4 Memory and 2.5GbE (2.5G/1G/100M) Network Connectivity (Diskless)

https://amzn.to/3BmYaS4

This takes 4 SATA 2.5 inch SSD's


Good drive for the above industrial one:

Samsung PM893 2.5" SATA 7.68TB SSD

https://amzn.to/44NWMVU


QNAP TBS-464-8G-US 4 Bay M.2 NVMe SSD NASbook Intel Celeron N5105/N5095 4-core CPU, 8GB DDR4 Memory, and 2.5GbE (1G/100M/10M) Network Connectivity (Diskless)

https://amzn.to/42yfiQw


Good for the above NVME NAS

Crucial P3 Plus 4TB PCIe Gen4 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD, up to 5000MB/s - CT4000P3PSSD8

https://amzn.to/3W1L99K


BRIGHTEON VERSION https://www.brighteon.com/0c714205-517b-4442-a16b-898deed26fea

YOUTUBE VERSION https://youtu.be/XTDXDwRKKgU

Keywords
emfemf reductionhow to live a wired life
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy