Russian Forces Shocked! Hundreds of US M1117 ASVs to Arrive in Ukraine

US Military News





Apr 23, 2023





In this video, we will deal with sending an M1117 Guardian Armored Security Vehicle to Ukraine and see how many of these vehicles Ukraine received and by what means, and finally, we will discuss the technical characteristics of this extraordinary vehicle and what impact it will have on the Ukrainian battlefield.





All in all, this is an impressive vehicle that will strengthen the offensive forces of the Ukrainian military, which has already been well-tempered on other battlefields in the world. M1117 is capable of carrying personnel, which is excellent for maneuvering in a large area such as the Ukrainian battlefield.





Thank you, hopefully useful!





Support us:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitary...

SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy





For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IslybCJC0aE



