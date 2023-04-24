BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian Forces Shocked! Hundreds of US M1117 ASVs to Arrive in Ukraine
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 04/24/2023

US Military News


Apr 23, 2023


In this video, we will deal with sending an M1117 Guardian Armored Security Vehicle to Ukraine and see how many of these vehicles Ukraine received and by what means, and finally, we will discuss the technical characteristics of this extraordinary vehicle and what impact it will have on the Ukrainian battlefield.


All in all, this is an impressive vehicle that will strengthen the offensive forces of the Ukrainian military, which has already been well-tempered on other battlefields in the world. M1117 is capable of carrying personnel, which is excellent for maneuvering in a large area such as the Ukrainian battlefield.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


Support us:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitary...

SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IslybCJC0aE


Keywords
russiauswarunited statesus military newsukrainearrivem1117asvsguardian armored security vehicle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy