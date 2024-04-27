While the Russian military is capturing one Ukrainian stronghold after another on the frontlines, NATO is scraping money together to keep the Kiev regime alive. Meanwhile, Ukraine is hunting down its own citizens in an attempt to find more cannon fodder for the meat grinder of war.

Russian flags are raised on one newly captured settlement after another. Over the past days alone, the rapid Russian advance resulted in control of three strategically important villages north of Avdeevka. No deployment of additional reinforcements, including the units equipped with the US-made Abrams tanks, helped to hold the defense west of Avdeevka. All the main strongholds there have already fallen. If the Ukrainian military command does not allow the withdrawal of the remaining troops from the northern outskirts of Berdychi, this battlefield is likely to turn into another mass grave.

The Russian military also won another heavy battle in the southern Donetsk direction. Russian forces gained a foothold at the refractory plant in Krasnogorovka. This large facility was turned into the main stronghold of the Ukrainian army in the area, which in order to strengthen, large resources were sent. The Russian flag over the plant may become a turning point in the battle for the town, which is located on the hills and offers fire control over a large surrounding area.

The pace of the Russian advance in different directions marks cracks in the entire Ukrainian defense in the Donbass and the depletion of the Ukrainian military.

No amount military support from the West could help the Ukrainian army gain back the initiative, but rather only prolong its agony. Suffering heavy losses, Kiev is faced with an acute shortage in manpower. While the military commissars are hunting for drivers for Leopard and Abrams tanks on the streets, Kiev is taking unpopular measures looking for some legal ways to expand the mobilization. In May, a new law will enter into power and allow Kiev to take more young, elderly and handicapped people to the front. Violating the Constitution, Kiev does not allow potential soldiers to hide either in Ukraine or abroad. Ukraine suspended all consular services to men of military age living abroad.

Kiev’s policy may help find some more cannon fodder but it has more important long-term consequences, mainly for the European states which are already suffering from the poor control of migration. Thrown out of the legal field, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have every chance to strengthen thriving criminal structures in Europe.

Mirrored - South Front





