BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ThePatriotNurse: Love Freedom Guess Who Deems You a Danger
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
917 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 03/17/2023

Posted 27January2023:In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the nature of dependence evangelism by governments and large corporations who seek control over people's lives. Whether for profit or political ends, the cycle of history depends on ignorance and dependence. We'll discuss why faith is an integral part of defiance, and why governments historically have sought to obliterate faith as a fuel for resistance.


The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/

Keywords
faithslaverydependencethe patriot nursegovernments and large corporations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy