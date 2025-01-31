Brazilian Coffee Review

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For being the number one coffee producer in the world, I wasn’t expecting much, but I should have. I’ve had Brazilian a number of times and it’s always better than I expected. In today's taste testing, the bitterness was “almost” nonexistent. The prominent flavor was "forest floor", with minor notes of "bark". As a whole, the flavor had a short front-middle-and finish. I’d call this a two-dimensional coffee. If I found this in a restaurant, I’d be impressed.
https://www.lakecitycoffee.com/best-coffee-growing-countries/