The Rock Almighty Saturday On The Rocks With Mylon LeFevre & Broken Heart

One of the great rockers and ministers of the gospel departed home last year. Enjoy this concert from the legendary Mylon LeFevre & Broken Heart.





A Guidebook for Life

From Intouch Ministries

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3usFfFm

Are you seeking—and sharing—wisdom from the Lord?

1 Kings 2:1-9

Suppose the wisest person you know left you with a manual for living—what words of wisdom do you think it would contain? The pages would probably be crammed with encouragement, advice for challenges, and instructions for moments when you don’t know what to do. The manual would likely be very personal and unique to the life its author lived, not a bland book filled with vague platitudes. And you’d probably cling closely to its words.





Mylon LeFevre & Broken Heart (Complete Concert) - Lancaster PA 1986

