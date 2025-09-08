© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
House Speaker Johnson pressed on Trump being an FBI ‘INFORMANT’ against Epstein
‘Was he ever asked to wear a WIRE?’
JOHNSON: I have NO idea… no
Here's the Video when Speaker Johnson previously said that Trump was an “FBI informant” who played a major role in taking down Epstein’s child trafficking network and Democrats are twisting the Epstein files into a hoax
https://www.brighteon.com/b8187658-576c-4a58-8d5d-d4d831fc97ff