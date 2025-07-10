Doc O'Cover-Up

[Bidan]’s Physician Invokes Fifth Amendment: 14 Times In 20 Minutes

* This isn’t a criminal investigation into the doctor; it’s an investigation into use of the autopen.

* It doesn’t have anything to do with the doctor-patient relationship.

* Usually people don’t plead the 5th when there is no criminal liability, which he’s not facing here.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | The Five (10 July 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6375511138112