Quo Vadis





July 3, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for July 1, 2023.





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





Do not allow ye the spiritual darkness to cause blindness in your lives.





You are of the Lord and only Him ye must follow and serve.





Repent and seek the Mercy of My Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession.





Your nation will drink the bitter chalice of pain because men have turned away from the Creator.





By the fault of the bad shepherds, doors will open and the enemies will act against the faithful.





Pray.





Only through prayer can you bear the weight of the trials that will come.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





This message is similar to the September 14, 2021 Message of Our Lady to Pedro:





Dear children, humanity will drink the bitter chalice of suffering, but do not retreat​.





There is no victory without the cross.





Have courage.





My Jesus walks with you.





Give Him your very existence and you will be able to face all the obstacles that will come.





The victory of the just will come, but first you will have to carry a heavy cross.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith burning.





When all seems lost, the Lord will act in favor of the just.





Find strength in prayer and in the Eucharist.





I am your Mother and I love you.





When you feel weak, call upon Jesus. In him is your strength.





Onward along the path I have pointed out to you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Remain in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4H1hPYMzxpg