The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! Peace, The Final Frontier?

Oh yes Warriors Of Light, for many of us, if we could just find and experience one peaceful moment, our lives would be exponentially better.

But with war, political division, hate, and fear all around, it's difficult to even have a single moment to not fuss or worry about something.

Enter the Prince of Peace! Jesus is the only way to everlasting peace that passes all human understanding warriors! Seek him first in all that you do and watch as this amazing peace overtakes your life in ways that we could never imagine. Rock on!

Not as the World Gives

IWe can all struggle everyday with the pressures and frustrations that can make life a struggle, but if we make time for Jesus then all of these wordly problems are put into a new perspective.

SACRED WARRIOR: No Happy Endings

