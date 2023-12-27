Create New Account
Why You MUST KEEP YOUR GUNS - The Kevin J Johnston Show LIVE on Tue Dec 26 9PM EST
KevinJJohnston
Published 2 months ago

It is never a good idea to give away your rights. NEVER GIVE UP YOUR RIGHTS TO GUNS! In Canada, if you quote your rights in a court of law, instead of the judges agreeing with you that you have rights, they get angry with you that you are defending your rights and everybody in Canada who challenges the government or the system ends up losing, no matter what.

You're going to meet a woman who is fighting for your rights to bear arms in Canada and you're not going to believe the struggle that she has gone through fighting for you.

Watch the Kevin J. Johnston show for Tuesday, December 26th 2023 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on www.freedomreport.ca

WE ARE GIVING AWAY CASH!

50/50 Draws EVERY NIGHT!

#news #politics #usa #canada #lobby #bigbrother #war #guns #nra #liberty #2A

newsgunspoliticsusacanadahumanrightsgunlobby

