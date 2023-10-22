Kevin McKernan: Plasmid Derived dsDNA Contamination in mRNA “Vaccines”





In April 2023, Kevin McKernan broke shocking news to the world of his discovery of the presence of significant contamination by DNA plasmids in vials of Covid-19 mRNA ‘vaccines’ manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna.





The World Council for Health hosted an emergency hearing on 9 October 2023 featuring Kevin McKernan and eight other leading experts to determine what is currently known about this critical issue and to discuss the implications. During his presentation, McKernan explained that he had sequenced nucleic acid in Moderna and Pfizer vials and found that as much as 35% was DNA from bacterial plasmids. This finding has since been confirmed by various other laboratories, including in the USA, Japan, France, and Germany, with a recent study finding DNA in all 24 vials tested.





To be clear, there should be NO DNA present in the vials at all!





McKernan, who formerly led an MIT team on the Human Genome Project, also noted that regulators had been misled as to the levels of DNA contamination, as the assay used did not detect the very large number of small fragments of DNA present, which may have a higher propensity for being inserted into the recipient’s DNA.