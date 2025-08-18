The Epistle Of Paul The Apostle To The Romans Part #3-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUG 18 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we begin our look at the epistle of the apostle Paul to the Romans, and settle in to learn some hardcore, strong meat Bible doctrine. A study in Romans will show us the New Testament doctrines of salvation, redemption, sanctification, justification, predestination, adoption, regeneration, and glorification. Remember the Ethiopian eunuch from our study in the Book of Acts? He got saved with salvation by grace through faith by reading in the book of Isaiah. Another salient point to keep in mind that Paul is the apostle to the Romans, and not Peter as the Roman Catholic church falsely claims he is. There is no biblical record that Peter was ever in Rome.





TONIGHT’S STUDY: Here in chapter 3 of the book of Romans, Paul shows us a detailed look at the doctrine of justification by faith as opposed to the Law of Moses. What is justification? It renders the believer ‘just as if’ they had never sinned, otherwise known as The Great Exchange. You give Jesus your sin, and in exchange for that, He gives you His righteousness rendering you sinless from God’s perspective. But remember! There is a judgment coming called the Judgment Seat of Christ, and you will be graded there on your works after salvation. This is Part #3 in a series.