THE FOOD BABE’S NEXT BIG BATTLE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Founder of Food Babe & Truvani, Vani Hari, joins Del in the wake of her powerful testimony at Senator Ron Johnson’s roundtable discussion on health. They discuss what started her passion for uncovering dangerous chemicals in everyday foods that led to her becoming a leading activist against America’s food industry. Hear how you can get involved in her fight against Kelloggs to remove harmful food dyes and BHT from kids cereals.