Tel Aviv - Despite Netanyahu's Retreat, the Protests have Not Gone Away - More than 150 Thousand people turned out to Rally only in Tel Aviv, Saturday.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"This is the first major protest since Netanyahu announced the suspension of judicial reform": Despite Netanyahu's retreat, the protests have not gone away - the central streets in Tel Aviv are filled with demonstrators, key highways are blocked, more than 150 thousand people turned out to rally only in Tel Aviv.