Evilfeast - Mysteries of the Nocturnal Forest (2004) (PL) (FHD)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Evilfeast @ Old Legend Productions https://www.oldlegend.eu/
Black Metal Atmosphérique Ambiant Épique
I - Ode To A Rising Fullmoon (Intro) 00:00
II - Immerse Into Cold Mist 03:37
III - Thy Woods Are Sacred 10:49
IV - Towards The Funeral Winternight Landscape 19:24
V - Solitude Apotheosis 29:20
VI - Descending Winds Of Holocaust 32:18
VII - The Black Heavens Open 39:54
VIII - Morbid Rejoice 49:08
IX - Desolate Fields Left (Outro) 56:14
00:00I - Ode To A Rising Fullmoon (Intro)
03:37II - Immerse Into Cold Mist
10:49III - Thy Woods Are Sacred
19:24IV - Towards The Funeral Winternight Landscape
29:20V - Solitude Apotheosis
32:18VI - Descending Winds Of Holocaust
39:54VII - The Black Heavens Open
49:08VIII - Morbid Rejoice
56:14IX - Desolate Fields Left (Outro)