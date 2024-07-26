Destruction of the UAFs' missile & artillery weapons depot in Kramatorsk

And here is footage of the destruction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' missile and artillery weapons depot in Kramatorsk. The warehouse in the industrial zone of the city was set up by the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the Russian military department, as a result of the missile strike, the following were destroyed: a HIMARS MLRS launcher, five units of Grad multiple launch rocket systems, five tanks and up to 10 armored combat vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

and MoD's description:

Russian troops destroy AFU ordnance depot

📍Kramatorsk

Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system crews of the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile strike against an ordnance depot of the 56th Separate Mechanised Infantry Brigade of the AFU and the location of a concealed storage of artillery weapons and armoured vehicles in the industrial zone of Kramatorsk occupied by the Kiev regime (Donetsk People's Republic)

As a result of the missile strike, one HIMARS MLRS launcher, five Grad MLRS projectiles, five tanks, and up to 10 armoured fighting vehicles have been neutralised.

Russian Defence Ministry

another description:

The aftermath of yesterday's strike on Kramatorsk

from, RVvoenkor

