Self Defense Tips against a Larger Attacker
263 views • 02/24/2023

Learn Self Defense

https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

In this video, we share self defense tips against a larger attacker.

If you’re faced by a much bigger guy wanting to punch you in the face or hurting you in any way, it’s time for action. First off, try to defuse the situation and be on high alert.

Make to sure to put in action all of your self defense skills, including, awareness, verbal defusing, positioning, footwork, striking and much more.

For more self defense tips check out these resources:

Larger Attacker:

https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-defeat-a-larger-attacker/

Take action today by learning how to protect yourself effectively!

Learn more on this topic:

https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-defend-yourself-against-a-larger-attacker/

Cheers,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

https://www.codereddefense.com

self defense, best self defense, self defense tips, big guy self defense, self defense tips against a larger attacker, larger attacker, how to defend yourself against a larger attacker, how to protect yourself from a big guy, self defense against bigger person, self-defense tips against a bigger stronger opponent
