Who runs the USA?

Dire Warnings From Past U.S. Presidents and Other High-Profile Leaders About an “Invisible Government” That Runs the U.S. With “No Allegiance To the People”. Historical leaders paint a pretty dire picture of USA democracy, saying that the U.S. is under the control of an “invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people” and this “invisible government is the true ruling power in our country.” They go on to explain how a shadow government (now known as the deep state) has been in control of the U.S. “ever since the days of Andrew Jackson” (since at least 1836). “It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations.” They “virtually run the United States government for their own selfish purposes. They practically control both parties… It operates under cover of a self-created screen [and] seizes our executive officers, legislative bodies, schools, courts, newspapers and every agency created for the public protection.” This unseen power orchestrates trouble worldwide, it bribes, blackmails , bullies and destroys nations who won`t bow down. It hides behind dictators, it trains and arms terrorists, it uses religion and every conceivable trick to obtain its end goal. The jesuits are deeply involved, they have been operating since the 1500`s, and are experts at hiding. They hide behind Israel, but it`s the USA who supplies all the weapons, they hide behind Ukraine but it`s the USA supplying all the plans and weapons. They created ISIS and all terrorist groups worldwide. They print dollars without any audit ever. That`s why nearly all leaders bow to the USA. The USA is mentioned in the bible in Revelations 13. It`s big Pharma that is poisoning the world. DARPA used big pharma to get the entire world jabbed. All the technology in the jabs came from the USA, it`s the USA that`s dictating to the whole world. It pretends Trump is different, but it was Trump who pushed the jab, Trump is destroying Gaza. The USA will probably start a war with Iran to destroy the economies of Europe, the plan is to bring in the new digital ID and digital currency, which will be pushed on the world by the USA.“The very word “secrecy” is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings… Our way of life is under attack. Those who make themselves our enemy are advancing around the globe… no war ever posed a greater threat to our security. If you are awaiting a finding of “clear and present danger,” then I can only say that the danger has never been more clear and its presence has never been more imminent… For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence–on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations. Its preparations are concealed, not published. Its mistakes are buried, not headlined. Its dissenters are silenced, not praised. No expenditure is questioned, no rumor is printed, no secret is revealed.” — John F Kennedy, 35th President of the United States, from a speech delivered to the American Newspaper Publishers Association on April 27, 1961.