Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil can support good health when SHTF

Health Ranger Select Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil is a pure coconut oil that is laboratory verified for cleanliness and purity. A highly versatile ingredient, our premium organic coconut oil can be used as a replacement for cooking and baking oil or added to drinks such as coffee, tea and smoothies.

Health Ranger Select Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil is carefully extracted from high-quality coconuts sourced from our trusted growers in the pristine islands of the Philippines. It is vegan, non-GMO, non-China, certified Kosher and organic.

Available in 14 oz. bottles and long-term storable 1-gallon buckets, our versatile and nutritious extra virgin coconut oil is thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.





Shop now at HealthRangerStore.com

