⚡️SITREP

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces' artillery has hit enemy manpower close to Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Gryanikovka, Sinkovka, and Timkovka (Kharkov region).

💥 Up to 40 Ukrainian military and two motor vehicles were hit in this direction over the past 24 hours.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Missile Troops and Artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on enemy units close to Ampolovka, Krasny Liman, Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to 120 Ukrainian troops, two pickup trucks, a D-30 howitzer, and one US-made M777 artillery system.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, more than 120 Ukrainian troops, seven armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, a D-20 and D-30 howitzer, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have been neutralized as part of active operations of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, air strikes, and artillery fire.

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye districts, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces carried out a complex shelling of AFU units in the areas of Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Gulyaipole, Preobrazhenka and Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region).

💥 More than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, three pick-up trucks, and a D-30 howitzer have been destroyed during the day.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, four vehicles, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit have suffered casualties during the day as a result of the shelling.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 83 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 127 areas during the day.

💥In addition, a Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was obliterated close to Petropavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one Su-27 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 During the day, air defense forces have shot down nine HIMARS MLRS shells and destroyed seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Rusin Yar, Stepnoye, Staromayorskoye, Vladimirovka, and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as Pologi (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry