Banking Giant CitiGroup Is Being Dismantled… The Banking Collapse Of 2024

Before 2007, Citigroup stood prominently among the elite financial institutions in the United States, consistently delivering robust returns to its steadfast shareholders through both appreciating share prices and generous dividends. However, the culmination of the housing boom and the subsequent financial crisis pushed Citigroup to the brink, necessitating government intervention to navigate the resulting losses. Subsequently, Citigroup's stock struggled to regain its pre-crisis momentum, failing to recover from the setbacks of 2008. As we begin 2024, the ominous tune of a banking collapse looms large over the once-mighty Citigroup. From its inception in the late 20th century, where it pioneered modern banking services, automatic teller machines, and credit card offerings, Citigroup has witnessed a relentless downward spiral since the housing crisis and financial meltdown of 2008. Now, a collapse is nearer than ever before.

