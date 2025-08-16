BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
I Don't Always Prep, But When I Do Its Because Of The Judeo-Bolsheviks Trying To Enslave The World
178 views • 4 weeks ago

PPQ review, nutnfancy-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HcV7l4AjeXk&list=PLlgz6hLMy_kVDWRJzHACG9XlX_omwJ4i_&index=24  M1A review, nutnfancy-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4Y4Ky8P-lk  Look in the comments section of attached video for the 11 steps of the KALERGI plan-https://rumble.com/v6xi4h4-bureaucrats-care-about-payroll-promotions-pension-john-waters-and-em-burlin.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_f    Train on your enemy's weapon, TDIOHIO training courses-https://www.tdiohio.com/product/foreign-weapon-systems/   HB visa holder kills family of four with semi/trailer-https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/115033765486141638  Joos want you dead-https://gab.com/White__Rabbit/posts/115038908242177233  https://mises.org/mises-wire/oklahoma-city-bombing-lesson-government-lawlessness?utm_source=MI+Subscriptions&utm_campaign=be478503b1-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2024_02_29_06_22_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-0aec14e5f3-230158260  Jack Lawson-emergency fuel storage alternatives-https://jacklawsonbooks.substack.com/p/alternative-power-gasoline-and-fuels-692?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=51cys1&triedRedirect=true  https://vladtepesblog.com/2025/08/15/the-move-into-a-communist-system-of-values-and-enforcement-of-law-becomes-more-and-more-blatant-links-1-for-aug-15-2025/  14 y/o Norwegian girl questions why illegal immigrants aren't charged and held accountable for murder-https://gatesofvienna.net/2025/08/if-youre-old-enough-to-play-youre-old-enough-to-pay/  STFU Friday-https://gab.com/TheOutlawJoseyWales/posts/115035289772708486    Hitler wanted peace-https://gab.com/SonsofGod/posts/115034891338989642  Douglas MacGregor, the lies encumbering Germany for the last seventy yearshttps://gab.com/earlibirb/posts/115031339479564936  The coming revolt in the UK-http://coldfury.com/WRSA/WRSA-WP/anarchy-in-the-uk-accelerating-dance-riff-version/  AMREN on the sham that is the CRS-https://x.com/realAmRen/status/1956471176638636201

weaponspreppinghomesteadingsurvival
