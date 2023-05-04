WILLINGNESS TO RESPOND AND STAND UP.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A response to my videos yesterday regarding the "faithful" standing down and using our God as some substitute for human obligations as stewards of this magnificent dirt ball or pizza or whatever... It's on us. So .. let's be the ones then? How about being the team that DIDNT stand down. How about it y'all? We have to get together. Hit meeee! [email protected]