Preston Dennett and Dolly Safran on ATP Media with KAren Swain

Dolly and Preston are in the house!! Dolly Safran is a generational contactee, having experiences since a child. She is a conscious contactee, not needing hypnosis to recall her encounters. Her story is chronicled in the book; Symmetry, A True UFO Adventure; by Preston Dennett. A gripping true-life adventure story, answering many questions surrounding UFO phenomenon. Why are they here? Where do they come from? What is the alien agenda on our planet?
Together they present The LIGHT GATE; Preston and Dolly have a universe of information and wisdom to share.
Date: Sunday 2 June 2024 @ 6:30 - 8 pm EDT
Monday 3 June @ 8:30 - 10 am AEST Sydney
Episode: 12 ATP Media -Awakening Consciousness with KAren Swain Welcomes Dolly Safran and Preston Dennett from The Light Gate
