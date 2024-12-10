God's Calling - Dr. Marie McDade

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Dr. Marie McDade from New Baltimore, Michigan, sits down with Eileen to share how the grace and mercy of Jesus Christ took her from a life of pain, suffering and abuse to one of freedom, love and charity. As a Psychiatric Mental Health Practitioner and registered nurse, she is on a mission to awaken others that there is a God who talks to us, who heals us and who will open doors for us. Her words of wisdom: God wants us to be active. So it is up to us to get moving!





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/