Joe Biden 'optimistic' about Middle East ceasefire deal as Israeli strikes continue

US President Joe Biden has indicated he is now more optimistic about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas than he was in previous months. Mr Biden's comments come amid rising tensions in the region in recent weeks and as fresh Israeli strikes were reported in Gaza on Saturday. The strike hit a house and an adjacent warehouse sheltering displaced people at the entrance of the town of Zawaida, in central Gaza. At least 18 people were killed including a family of 15 members, hospital authorities said.







Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news updates.



