BRICS Nations To DESTROY U.S. Dollar: Gold Backed BRICS Currency To SHATTER Global Order

Stew Peters Show





Sep 8, 2023





America’s global dominance is quickly coming to an end.

Texas 7th district congressional candidate Caroline Kane is here to talk about the latest expansion of BRICS nations and what that means for the U.S. dollar’s hegemony.

This is the intentional precipice of the collapse of the U.S. dollar.

The BRICS nations have recently added the country of Saudi Arabia to their group.

This means the Saudis will likely stop trading oil using the U.S. dollar.

This will completely reshape the world overnight.

All of the money that is being traded by the BRICS nations is being traded outside of the Bank of International Settlements.

The stock market is being artificially propped up and Americans do not need to invest in the stock market.

Currently, there are over 60 nations that want to join BRICS.

This means over two thirds of the world are demanding a new global financial system.

Follow Caroline Kane on twitter https://twitter.com/CarolineKaneTX

To support Caoline Kane in her bid for Congress go to http://CarolineKaneForCongress.com

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew

PURGE your Body of The Invaders! Go To https://purgesuddenly.com

High Quality Prepper Food, Now in $100 Buckets! Go to Https://heavensharvest.com use Promocode STEW

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW

All Natural Pain Patches that target pain and work in minutes, visit https://QEStrong.com/Stew

Eliminate your painful inflammation & swelling in days. Just go to http://stopswollenfeet.com to get 58% OFF your order now!

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Boost Testosterone with: https://nutronicslabs.com PROMOCODE:STEW

Get Healthy Nutrients with https://fieldofgreens.com Use Promocode STEW

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

You can Eat 40 MG of Protein and It won’t Matter Unless you take These ENZYMES for Absorption: https://bioptimizers.com/stew

TAXATION IS THEFT! Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org

Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3g2jnw-brics-nations-to-destroy-u.s.-dollar-gold-backed-brics-currency-to-shatter-.html