Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week June 24 - 30, 2024





▪️Russian forces continued to strike military facilities in various regions of Ukraine last week. In Odesa region, a strike destroyed one of the shops of a medical instrument factory in Bilhorod-Dnistrovs'kyi.





▪️In Khmelnitsk region, a Kinzhal missile struck the Starokostyantyniv airfield. This military facility is used by the enemy to base carriers of Storm Shadow cruise missiles.





▪️The Kharkiv aviation plant was hit. The facility was the target of raids for several days.





▪️Strikes continued against various targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporozhzhia region. Russian forces hit an echelon with AFU military equipment at the Yantseve railroad station.





▪️Russian forces continue systematic work to destroy enemy air defense assets. In Velikodolinske, a cluster munition destroyed the illumination and low-altitude detection station of the S-300 SAM battery, as well as the control center.





▪️Ukrainian forces continued to attack Russia's rear regions with drones. In Tver regioon, the detonation of several UAVs damaged equipment at the Redkino Experimental Plant.





▪️In addition, the AFU once again conducted a combined raid on Crimea. All fired missiles and drones were shot down in the sky above Sevastopol, three civilians were wounded as a result of falling shrapnel.





▪️In the special operation zone, Russian forces continued to hold the initiative in several sections of the front. In the North Ukrainian direction, the enemy is still engaged in fortification work and training of personnel at firing ranges.

