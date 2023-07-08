9/11 The BIGGEST LIE 27 - "The LAST STRAW" - By James Easton & Doug Michael, 8 July 2023, 2hrs 22mins, 1080p

Featuring Doug Michael, knowledgeable of COMMERCIAL LAW talking about how your Birth Certificate and your (Social Insurance Number (Canada)) and Social Security Number (U.S.A.) mean you are property of the Corporation of the United States and you are subject to being surety for the rich bankers who control everything. You are NOT that legal fiction, you are the sovereign living SOUL. This film goes deep into the destruction of the towers using all available video. Do you have eyes to see the flashes? Captured video from Hoboken across the Hudson river reveals explosion noises and the white smoke billowing up from the basements of Tower 1 and Tower 2 just before the towers come down. Finally a talk about 666 and the Magic Square of the Sun. It is quite revealing. You will be shocked. Created by James Easton, 8 July 2023. Movie is 2 hours 22 minutes. 1080p

