PSYOP - The Invisible Sword

1996 US Army Training Film; Psychological Operations
Synopsis: Provides soldiers with psychological operations (PSYOP) terminology and developments and shows how PSYOP is used as both an offensive and defensive tool. PSYOP coordination requirements and the integration process for including PSYOP in military operations are also included.
Audience: All service attendees at non-commissioned Officer academies or Officer career courses.
National Archives
and Records Administration - ARC Identifier 4525053 / Local Identifier
330-DVIC-709472 - The Invisible Sword - Department of Defense. Office of
the Secretary of Defense. (09/18/1947)
Mirrored - Just a Dude
