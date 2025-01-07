Will the 14th Amendment Be Used to Block Trump in 2024?

The potential use of the 14th Amendment to challenge Donald Trump’s eligibility to run for office in 2024. The discussion dives into how Democrats might use constitutional arguments to slow down or block the election process, particularly around the January 6 certification and inauguration day. With insights into the legal chess game being played at the highest levels, we explore the broader implications of these maneuvers for the nation. How will this affect Trump’s bid for the presidency, and what does it mean for the future of American politics?





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much-needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His undercover assignments and self-imposed directives (many unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.





