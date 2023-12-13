Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russell Brand on the recent cyber attacks. Was it China or someone closer to home?
channel image
NZ Will Remember
37 Subscribers
53 views
Published 2 months ago

Was China the instigator of the recent US cyber attacks on Rumble and US infrastructure or was it our other nemesis, closer to home? What could have motivated these attacks?

Russell Brand in his normal irreverent style questions events.

Keywords
chinacyberattacksrussellbrand

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket