BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Even MSNBC Can’t Support THIS Far-Left Talking Point
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


Apr 30, 2024


It’s time for a “Cannibal Update” as the Left continues to eat its own! Glenn reviews what happened when MSNBC’s Katy Tur actually called former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out for spreading a blatant lie about Trump’s presidency. But Pelosi immediately responded by turning on Tur and trying to paint her as a Trump sympathizer! Glenn and Stu also review one of the biggest outbreaks of leftist “cannibalism” in recent years: The anti-Israel protests on college campus, in which pro-Palestine protesters have gone as far as to call President Biden “Genocide Joe.”


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSjYPHIkJsI

Keywords
trumppresidentprotestpropagandanancy pelosibidenmsnbcglenn beckanti-israelcannibalismfar-lefttalking pointkaty turcollege campusgenocide joe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy