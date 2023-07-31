🇨🇳 ☭ We're seeing a communist revolution in America

How deep does the communist takeover of the United States go and what does it have to do with the Oppenheimer spy ring❓ Hint: Joe BIden is up to his neck in this...

Historian and author Trevor Loudon says that since Oppenheimer, a communist controlled organization called the Council for a Livable World, has elected 200 senators with the objective to gut the US military. Many of these senators are still in positions of influence and to date they have made major inroads towards their objective...





There's a lot that I haven't been able to include in this short highlight reel, so I strongly recommend you watch the full video [link below]. The rot is deeper than you can imagine.





Mel K & Author Trevor Loudon | The Enemy Within Exposed - The Time to Stand is Now!







